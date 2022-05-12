Telecom service provider, Airtel Nigeria has made N304 billion ($734 million) from data services alone between March and April of 2022 in revenue driven by data consumption by subscribers.

The figure represents a 41.1 per cent jump in data revenue in comparison to the N227.4 billion ($549 million) the firm made in the same period the year before.

The statement from the company said its subscribers increased their consumption from 2.8GB to 4.0GB in the period under review.

It shows that the consumption of data by Nigerians has spiked over the last year. The company stated that its data subscriber base has expanded over the past year as it grew by 14.9 per cent while the data Average Revenue also jumped by 37.6 per cent.