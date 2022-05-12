Bashir Ahmad, aide to President Muhammadu Buhari has told supporters of former president, Goodluck Jonathan, that he knows more about the former president’s plans for 2023 than they do.

A Fulani group had few days ago, bought the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential forms for Jonathan.

Although he initially, in a statement by his media aide, Ikechukwu Eze, denied authorising the purchase, noting that he had no intention to run for president in 2023, recent developments suggest that he has made a u-turn and accepted to run on the ruling party’s platform.

Ahmad who was apparently reacting to new information about Jonathan accepting to run for president, told his supporters who attacked him when he first disclosed that the former president, who was president under the People’s Democratic Party, was on his way to the APC.

“When I shared the news of former President Jonathan joining our party, his uninformed supporters insulted me saying that can never happen even in the wildest dream,” Ahmad said.

“They should know that we know something they don’t know and not everything plan and execute on social media.”

Dennis Otiotio, Bayelsa State chairman of the party has, however, said that the former president is not yet a registered member of the party in the state.

Otiotio who spoke to Punch, said Jonathan could only join the APC if he had been formally granted a waiver by the national chairman of the party, Adamu Abdullahi.

He said, “I think the person you people should be asking the question is the national chairman of the party. He should be the one to grant him (Jonathan) waiver.

“As of now, he has not officially joined our party. Ask the national chairman if he has granted him a waiver.”

The state APC chairman, however, described Jonathan as “a big fish and an elder statesman”.

Otiotio said it would be great if Jonathan decides to formally move to the ruling party.