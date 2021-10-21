The 17th All Nigeria Editors’ Conference kicks off today in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital with the Publisher of Premium Times, Mr. Dapo Olorunyomi; Editor-in-Chief of LEADERSHIP Newspaper, Azu Ishiekwene and Minister of Works, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, scheduled to lead discussions.

Other discussants expected are the Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Malam Mele Kyari; Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, and other security chiefs.

Some state governors with security challenges, including Dr Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta); Malam Nasiru el-Rufai (Kaduna); Alhaji Yaya Bello (Kogi); Seyi Mankide (Oyo); Alhaji Bello Matawalle (Zamfara); Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum (Borno), and Chief David Nweze Umahi (Ebonyi), will also be part of the conversation.

Others expected at the event are Governors Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN (Ondo); Adegboyega Oyetola (Osun) and others, according to a statement in Abuja by the President of Nigerian Guild of Editors, Mustapha Isah, and the General Secretary, Iyobosa Uwugiaren, the

The conference with the theme, ‘’Media in Times of Crises: Resolving Conflict, Achieving Consensus,” will bring together editors and media owners across the country, as well as their foreign colleagues to discuss the security challenges in the country and agree on the solution to the raging strife.

Sponsored by corporate moguls, including Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), United Bank for Africa (UBA), Glo, Zenith Bank, Access Bank, Air Peace and Trustfund Pensions Limited, the conference will take place at the Nigerian Air Force Conference Centre, Kado area of Abuja.

Other promoters are Nigeria Deposit Insurance Company (NDIC), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and Yobe State government.

The statement said: ‘’A doyen of the media, Mr. Ray Ekpu, would chair the opening session with Fashola and others, including President, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Mr. Chris Isiguzo, and foreign ambassadors giving goodwill messages.

‘’Besides the opening session, the conference would have three others; the second session for the Day 1 of the conference has a paper entitled, ‘’Conflict Reporting: The Editor as a Mediator,” to be delivered by the Editor-in-Chief, Leadership Newspapers, Mr. Azu Ishiekwene.

‘’The paper would be discussed by Editor-in-Chief, 21st Century Chronicle, Dr. Mahmud Jega; Director-General, Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Mr. Mansur Liman; and another leading journalist, Mr. Emmanuel Yawe. Noted broadcaster, Ms. Kadaria Ahmed, would chair the session.”

It said the morning session of the Day 2, Friday, October 22, would have Managing Director, Nigerian Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agriculture Lending (NIRSAL), Mr. Aliyu Abdulhameed, presenting a paper, ‘’Accessing Capital for Alternative Career Development for Editors.”

Discussants at the session to be chaired by the Managing Director/CEO, Access Bank Plc, Mr. Herbert Wigwe, are former NGE President, Mrs. Funke Egbemode; Managing Director of New Telegraph Newspapers, Mr. Ayodele Aminu; and Executive Director (News), FRCN, Mr. Sani Sulieman.

The afternoon session with the theme, ‘’Security Challenges: Recovering Lost Grounds,” which the statement explained, would be attended by state governors, will be chaired by the Minister of Defence, Maj-Gen. Bashir Magashi.

“The conference is to be rounded off in the evening with the induction of new fellows and members of the Guild,” the statement stated.

Over 300 editors and media owners, from print, broadcast stations and online newspapers, have registered for the conference.