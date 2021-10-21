Two weeks after soldiers razed several houses in an attack that led to the killing of three people in Izombe community, Oguta Local Government Area of the state in reprisal over killing of a soldier by some youths in the area, another community in the state has been attacked by the military men.

On Wednesday, Etekuru communication in the Ohaji Egbema Local Government Area came under attack when soldiers and youths in the community clashed, leading to the razing of homes by the soldiers.

It was gathered that a soldier was ambushed and killed, with rifle stolen, promoting a retaliation from his colleagues who invaded the community and burnt houses.

Effort to reach the spokesperson for 34 Artillery Brigade Command, Obinze, Owerri, Joseph Akuga, did not yield results.