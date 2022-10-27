Concern as DSS, US soldiers arrest suspected terrorist in Abuja estate

There is palpable tension at Trademore Estate, federal capital territory (FCT), Abuja, following the arrest of a suspected terrorist in the estate by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and some American soldiers.

Adewale Adenaike, chairman of phase 3 of the estate who narrated how the suspect was arrested, noted that the security operatives closed down the estate gates on Monday to stop vehicular movements.

According to the community chairman, he was informed by the officers that they were after a member of the community who is suspected of terrorist activities.

He told TheCable: “It happened on Monday. We were in our houses when our estate was locked up. Nobody going out, nobody coming into the estate. As the chairman, I came out to find out what was happening in the estate. I discovered it was a sting operation by our DSS and some American soldiers, and it was alleged, I repeat, it was alleged, right, that they were looking for somebody who had suspected terrorist activity, it was alleged as such.

“As I was approaching the gate to my own street, the heavily masked DSS guys stopped me from going, and I told them I can’t stop because people are calling me for information so they will need to tell me why you are here, and that was how I got to know the alleged terrorist activity.

“And because they were DSS and with the American army I had nothing to say, I just said okay, they had to do what they had to do, and when they finished what they were doing, all we saw was to see them drive away with a couple of people from the estate.

“As I speak to you I do not have details of what happened, I don’t know what happened. There has been a lot of insinuation and rumour. I am not a rumour monger, therefore, I refuse to escalate the rumour I have been hearing.”

Adenaike said the officers arrested the suspect in a boys’ quarters section of a duplex occupied by a family in the estate.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that the DSS uncovered boxes of explosives in the estate located in the Lugbe area of the Federal Capital Territory.

The estate management said two pistols were also recovered from an apartment rented by the alleged terrorist.

This is contained in a notice issued by the management to residents on Wednesday, urging them to be vigilant.

The management advised residents to report any suspicious movements, persons or activities to its executives, street representatives or the police.

The statement reads, “Good Evening Fellow residents, it’s no longer News that there was a High Powered Sting Operation in Phase 3 this afternoon, culminating in a complete shutdown of our estate. A combination of American Army and our DSS team were responsible.

“We are unable to give full details of the reason(s) behind the operation, however, we can confirm that there was an allegation of terrorist activities.

“It is therefore desperately incumbent on every resident to remain vigilant, KNOW YOUR NEIGHBOURS and report any suspicious movement, person or activities to the Exco, Street Reps and/the Police.

“We will continue to do our utmost best to keep the estate safe for all of us. Everyone is responsible for security and there should no iota of abdication of this responsibility.

“Finally, let’s remain calm and continue to carry out our daily activities within the parameters of the Law.”

This comes a few days after the US warned its citizens about the possibility of terror attacks in Nigeria’s capital city.

In the security advisory posted on its website, the US Embassy said the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) stands a high risk of attack.

It said terrorists may target government buildings, places of worship, schools and markets.

It said, “There is an elevated risk of terror attacks in Nigeria, specifically in Abuja. Targets may include but are not limited to, government buildings, places of worship, schools, markets, shopping malls, hotels, bars, restaurants, athletic gatherings, transport terminals, law enforcement facilities, and international organizations. The U.S. Embassy will offer reduced services until further notice.”

It advised American citizens to avoid all non-essential travel and movement, among others.

“Avoid all non-essential travel or movement. Stay alert. Avoid crowds. Review your personal security plans and keep your cell phone charged in case of emergency. Carry proper identification,” it added.