Nigeria must digitize its revenue collection - WAIFEM DG, Baba Y. Musa

The conversations at the just concluded October 2022 IMF/World Bank Annual meetings held in Washington D.C, USA, exposed the deep vulnerabilities of the Nigerian economy. This requires conscious effort by all stakeholders to return the various components back on track for sustainable economic stability and growth.

In this interview with Okey Onyenweaku in Washington D.C, USA, DG, West African Institute for Financial and Economic Management, (WAIFEM), Dr. Baba Y. Musa advises on a sustainable pathway for Nigeria to grow its economy.

Excerpts:

With the conversations at the IMF/WORLD and the criticism that emerged, what is the way forward for Nigeria?

Unfortunately, this time around, we are faced with different kinds of headwinds that are affecting the global economy. When you look at the global economy there is general inflation all over the world, which is not unique to Africa or Nigeria. It is, in fact, a global issue and it has caused a slowdown in the global economic projection. Last year 2021, the IMF projected economic growth of 4.0 per cent, and this year the projections have been down-graded by one percent to 3.9 per cent.

Principally, due to the slowdown in the global economy, the three major blocks that are global producers, the Euro area, China, and the United States of America are all experiencing different kinds of challenges.

When you look at Europe in particular, it is now facing an energy crisis because of the Russian/Ukraine Face-off. There is high uncertainty of energy challenges, which has spread all over.

China’s trade has also slowed down while the United States of America is grappling with other challenges including uncertainties coming from the coming election.

You know that these headwinds have a direct impact on Africa’s economy particularly the Nigerian economy. Definitely that will also affect growth in the Nigerian economy and we saw it coming. In Nigeria’s case, there is the issue of high inflation and the need to strike a balance between fiscal policy and monetary policy.

On the monetary policy side, you can see that the CBN increased interest rates in order to tame inflation that is hitting the economy. It is actually the right to go in that direction.

On the fiscal side also, you have to have some moderation in the spending because we are facing the challenge of very high debt right now. In fact, we need to define the quality of our expenditure and of course, reduce it.

Aside from reducing the expenditure of the government, I think what we have been lacking in the country is the ability to generate domestic revenue. If you look at the trend of domestic mobilisation over the years, in all the successive administrations from 1981 to date, when you want to qualify or quantify the actual efforts that the successive governments did in mobilising revenue, one will not give substantial credit to almost all the regimes irrespective of who is in power.

The mistake we have been making over the years is looking at the volume of the domestic revenue not in relation to anything, but just in volume.

Looking at it in absolute terms, say from 1981, our domestic revenue mobilisation increased from about N1.2billion in 1991 to about N2.5trillion in 2019.

In absolute terms, you will think we are making progress, but when you relate it to our Gross Domestic Products (GDP), you realise that we have not made significant progress.

As of 2013, the domestic revenue to GDP ratio was about 3.6 percent whereas in 2017 the revenue to GDP ratio reduced to 2.6 percent. So, the question is, are we really making progress or retrogressing?

Usually, when you want to know whether you are progressing in performance, relate it to a ratio.

In 2019, domestic revenue to GDP was about 3.1 percent. You will notice that it is even far lower than what it was in 2013 despite the increase in volume.

What we are saying in this regard is that if the GDP is expanding the revenue should also expand in tandem with the GDP growth, but that is not taking place.

This means that our economy is expanding, but the source of collection of the revenue is not expanding in proportion to the expansion of the economy which means that there are some leakages. So, we have to find out where the leakages are in detail.

You also look at the effort we are making during the collection of revenue, and you will notice that sometimes it gets distorted through the kind of waivers that we give.

There are certain categories of officials and investors that receive all kinds of waivers which should not have been the case.

Well, the issue of waiver is global and countries give waivers to encourage investments, but how much they give is really what we have to look at as a nation and, of course, it has to be time-bound.

Waiver alone is not the issue, but look at the method we are adopting in the collection of revenues. We are in a digital age, but how many states in Nigeria collect revenue through electronic means?

If you go to Abuja now, what you see are young guys on the streets issuing tickets when you park your car or a car is parked in this electronic age. When you computerize or make your collection digital it goes straight to the bank rather than using a manual method. How can we in this century be collecting revenues through manual methods?

Of course, there have been allegations in some quarters that some of the collectors actually print their own receipts.

One cannot say whether it is true or not but the issue is that we should have gone beyond this old system. If you go to Lagos after Abuja you will see that what the area boys (otherwise known as touts) collect is higher than the revenues the government collects despite the increase in non-oil revenues in that State.

These are things that should be made digital so that it goes straight to the banks. I believe when this digitization is adopted there will not even be a need to borrow.

Usually, the revenue in absolute terms will show a huge increase in the collection, but when you look at it relative to the growth in the economy or GDP you will realise that we are rather retrogressing instead of progressing. And that has been corroborated by several reports.

In 2019, the African Development Bank (AfDB) did a study of about 40 economies in Africa, in terms of collection of non-oil revenue between 2010, and 2019 and what they found in the report was that Nigeria recorded the least collection of revenues from 2010 to 2019 and this was illustrated in a graph.

The graph shows that we are actually going down instead of moving up.

There is a debt crisis and a revenue crisis. Is Nigeria suffering from both or is it only the revenue crisis that is our problem?

Let me clarify two things, in the last three years, the whole world has found itself in a situation where the distinction between pure monetary policy and fiscal policy issues became blurred.

The reason is that we had a coronavirus epidemic that required some stimulus packages and incentives to be injected into the economy.

So, we had an unconventional period at that time and as a matter of fact, every government made effort to push more money into the economy.

Our central bank did its best in not only providing relief materials to Nigerians, but also to assist them. You know businesses were all shut and there was a need to inject more money into the economy; there was also a need to push investment into the economy.

Even the United States of America had to print more money and gave packages even to the employed and unemployed to just generate activities in the economy.

In the same vein, the CBN did her own interventions. In fact, if not for the CBN interventions the economy would have been in a worse condition than where it is today.

So, we should really give credit to the Central bank for what it did. So, one cannot say at that point that the CBN did wrong because it was the situation that demanded that action.

So, the issue of ways and means can easily be understood by analysts.

But, now that the pandemic is over we have reached a point where the fiscal and monetary policy needs to strike a balance. But, it is a delicate balance that we all need to attain.

While inflation has risen because of other activities including, of course, the money we have injected to support the economy, there is also the imported component of inflation.

Further down the line is also the challenge of the exchange rate. While it is important that we address that, the fiscal authority also needs to be creative.

Sir, how can we strike a balance to enable the Central Bank to achieve the objective of reducing inflation while at the same time maintaining expenditure at the prudent level?

You can see that Kwesi, the new Chancellor of the Exchequer in the UK went and met the same kind of challenges that we are having and when he came up with his own ideas you could see that there was a conflict between the Chancellor of the Exchequer and the bank of England which caused his exit.

Striking that balance is difficult, more so, in our country where the information and data are not even as robust as that of the UK which has daily feedback.

In that aspect, I think we have to trade. Regarding what you are asking for in relation to the revenue and the debt, when you look at observers around the globe, usually they believe that our debt to GDP threshold in Nigeria despite the huge increase in debt it is still below the threshold.

The analyst will still tell you that we are below the threshold. But, that is only when you look at it from the context of debt to GDP.

When you look at it from the context of debt to revenue that is where there is a challenge because it has been proven severally that GDP alone does not pay debt, it is the revenue we generate that is used to pay the debt.

In our own context also, we have a peculiar issue, which is not being addressed globally; the particular issue is that our own problem is more of a domestic debt burden than an external debt burden. Although the external debt is rising at a faster rate, but the issue that gives the government of Nigeria pressure is more of the domestic debt.

Do you know that what we have been paying each year in the last five years in domestic loan servicing has been in the range of $4.5billion to $5billion? This means we have paid close to $19billion to service domestic debt in the past five years. So, you can see that the rate of increase in domestic service is what is causing a lot of pressure on the government revenue than the external.

In that regard, we have to equally address the issue of the rise in domestic debt and reduce it drastically. This means that if we reduce the debt burden in the domestic market, we will definitely give the government a breathing space. If you compare it with what we have paid to service domestic debt with that of external debt you will realise that the bulk of the leakages is going too high.

The Minister of finance has been complaining that the cost of debt service is even getting higher than the revenue we are generating. I think that is the major challenge that should be addressed as quickly as possible.

The next is to ask who those that are benefitting from debt servicing. Look at the composition of the domestic debt, who are the holders of the domestic debt? You realise that it constitutes of the banks and of non-banks. The banks alone take about 40 to 45 percent of the debt service, meaning that if we are paying $4.5billion as domestic service, 45 percent of it goes to the banks.

For the non-bank component who are they, that is not fully segregated so we need a little bit of exposure on those getting the non-bank debt servicing.

What is the take home for Nigerian policymakers that came to the World Bank meetings?

Let’s look at the context properly. The bulk of the Policies of the Central Bank in the past five years has been tilted toward encouraging domestic production.

They have had several interventions in Agriculture. The belief of the Central Bank is that if we are self-sufficient in Agriculture production that will help the economy and it has been proven to be right because when we had success in rice production that led to a quantum reduction in demand for foreign exchange to buy rice.

So, from the real sector side, you will notice that the Central Bank made a positive impact. And again in that policy, they tried to push, encouraging people to go back to Agriculture, which is also making an impact.

The Central bank is looking at that based on its own mandate of reducing inflation at the same time maintaining exchange rate stability.

The pressure that used to come on the Central Bank in terms of demand imports based on food which we can generate internally was high. So, the Central Bank made that policy to encourage domestic production.

From the Bretton woods side, they did not look at it from that perspective, so in that, one could credit the Central Bank for it.

This is because policies are supposed to be home-grown rather than imposed from abroad. The typical Bretton Woods strategy is the prescription they usually follow which is to have the structural adjustment programme or reform programs etc.

The policies are usually, ‘cut down your expenditure and liberalise your economy and everything will balance’. Central Bank was not looking at it like that, because the Central operates in the economy and knows where the source of leakages is, and they tried to address it.

So you see that misconception between what the CBN is looking at and what the Bretton Woods are prescribing. But basically, one will have to praise the CBN for insisting that domestic production should be encouraged.

Secondly, even now, the challenges that we have been having are because we have made ourselves a more import-dependent country. So the pressure that is being mounted on the CBN is basically to provide foreign exchange for people to import things and sell every kind of thing in the world, including toothpicks, used mattresses, and all kinds of used cars which are not actually productive to the economy.

What the Central bank is trying to encourage is domestic production. Let us produce our garments, let’s produce our agricultural products; let’s produce our fertilizer; let’s produce even our own oil and sell, that is what the Central Bank wants and it really takes a long time to have that impact.