By Sesan Laoye

iSON Xperiences, a leading customer experience provider with a presence in 15 countries across Africa, and employing over 10,000 people, has reacted to the reports of some of its employees tested positive for COVID-19 in one of its centres in Ibadan, Oyo State.

In a statement on Monday, the management of the firm stated that those employees with suspected risks have undergone the necessary test and placed in isolation under the supervision of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)

The company also stated that it has closed for thorough disinfection as ‘We are focused on providing services in a safe and healthy environment, and taking the necessary proactive measures to minimize the spread of COVID-19 virus.’

The statement also reads: “We operate Contact Centres and Customer Care processes from two Centres in Ibadan and one in Ilorin for leading Telecom Service Providers in Nigeria. iSON has implemented strict Covid-19 pandemic preventive measures including social distancing norms, Covid-19 awareness campaigns for employees, mandatory use of sanitizer and masks, temperature checks, general health check at the in-house clinic based on WHO guidelines.

“We have ensured Contact Centre services are available on a 24/7 basis with additional Work from Home Customer Service Advisors activated and maintained ‘Business as Usual’ for us as well as for our Customers.

“Important points with regards to our Nigeria operations – we have some of our employees who were detected positive for Covid-19 at one of our Centres in Ibadan”.

“Employees with suspected risks have undergone the necessary test and placed in isolation under the supervision of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). Together with the authorities, we will ensure the full return of our employees to good health for their eventual resumption back at work.”