Adebayo Obajemu

Shareholders of BUA Cement Plc will soon smile to the bank as the group declared a final dividend of N1.75 to its shareholders.

BUA Cement on Tuesday in its published Audited report for the year ended 31 December 2019 reported a turnover of N175.5 billion, up by 47.48% when compared to the turnover of N119 billion reported in 2018.

Profit before tax rose by 69.11% to N66.24 billion from N39.17 billion reported in 2018.

The firm reported a profit after tax of N60.61 billion, down by 5.40% when compared to the profit after tax of N64.07 billion reported in 2018.

The earnings per share (EPS) of BUA Cement for the year under review was N1.79, down by 5.40% when compared to the EPS of N1.89 reported in 2018.

With reference to the share price of N31.8, the PE ratio of BUA Cement is calculated as 17.77x with earnings yield of 5.63%.

Proposed dividend payout of N1.75 to shareholders relative to the share price of N31.8 brings dividend yield of BUA Cement to 5.5%.

Qualification date for the dividend is September 25, 2020.The Register of members will be closed on September 28 to October 2, 2020.Payment date of dividend is on October 23, 2020