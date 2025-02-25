I never discussed running for president in 2031 with anybody, Ribadu replies El-Rufai

Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser, has said he has never discussed intention to run for president in 2031 with anybody.

This is as he denied an allegation made by a former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, that he is planning to tarnish his reputation because of his 2031 presidential ambition.

The former Kaduna governor had in an interview with Arise TV on Monday, accused Ribadu of collaborating with Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to destroy his image.

“This project of destroying Nasir el-Rufai is Nuhu Ribadu’s conception. He is the architect and builder of that project. He is the one working with Uba Sani to implement it. So far, it has been frustrating for them,” El-Rufai had said.

Reacting to the allegation in a statement issued via his official X handle late Monday, Ribadu said he is not collaborating with anyone to disparage or malign El-Rufai in any way.

The NSA said he has never discussed running for president in 2031 with anybody, stressing that all his focus and energy are geared toward the success of the Bola Tinubu administration and the nation’s advancement.

The statement reads, “My attention has been drawn to the interview granted by Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna State, Monday evening. If my silence wouldn’t be misconstrued as consent, I would have ignored him. I am too preoccupied with my current assignment to get into a media fight with Nasir El-Rufai or anyone else.

“Despite the incessant baiting and attacks I have never spoken ill of Nasir on record anywhere. This is out of respect for our past association and our respective families. I will not start today. I, however, urge the public to disregard El-rufai’s statements against me.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I want to put it on record that I have never discussed running for president in 2031 with anybody. All my focus and energy are geared completely towards the advancement of Nigeria and the success of President Tinubu’s administration.

“I therefore ask Nasir El-Rufai to allow me to face my onerous national assignment just as I do not bother myself with his own affairs.”