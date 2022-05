Former governor of Anambra State and minister of labour and employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, has pulled out of the 2023 presidential race.

Ngige had noted that after President Muhammadu Buhari directed government appointees with political ambitions to resign, that he was consulting with his constituents on the next line of action.

His decision to pull out comes hours after President Buhari hosted outgoing ministers at the presidential villa in Abuja, to officially bid them farewell.