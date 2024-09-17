Connect with us

Health Nation

Cholera kills seven, 71 hospitalised in Adamawa
Advertisement

Health Nation

Nigeria records 67 confirmed cases of mpox

Health Nation

Paternity fraud: Report shows 27% of Nigerian men not biological fathers of their children

Health Nation

TG Omori begs for prayers after failed kidney transplant in Lagos

Health Nation

Gov Otti approves comprehensive overhaul of Abia specialist hospital

Health Nation

GTCO invites parents of persons with autism, others, plans big for 2024 Autism Program

Health Nation

FG hands over 100-bed SDG Multipurpose Hospital to Abia state

Health Nation

Two die from Cholera in Rivers, 16 survive 

Health Nation

Osun Health Technology provost seeks inclusion of monotechnics in Tetfund benefits

Health Nation

WHO announces global resurgence of cholera as 1,900 dies from disease

Health

Cholera kills seven, 71 hospitalised in Adamawa

Published

2 hours ago

on

Cholera kills seven, 71 hospitalised in Adamawa

Not less than seven people have lost their lives to a cholera outbreak in the Yola North Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

Up to 71 others have been hospitalised.

This was disclosed by the National Emergency Management Agency in a statement shared on its X.com page on Tuesday.

News continues after this Advertisement

According to NEMA, the cholera outbreak was caused by a recent flood that contaminated the communities’ drinking water sources.

The statement added that around 100 people were also under monitoring and observation.

It read, “The National Emergency Management Agency has responded to a suspected cholera outbreak in Yola North LGA of Adamawa State, affecting the communities of Alkalawa, Doubeli, Rumde, and Gwadabawa.

News continues after this Advertisement

“As of September 16, 2024, 71 patients have been hospitalised, with over 100 under observation, and seven confirmed deaths.

“The outbreak is attributed to a recent flood disaster that contaminated the primary drinking water source. Due to the overflow at the isolation centre, some patients are being transferred to the Federal Medical Centre.”

NEMA further disclosed that it had collaborated with the state government to implement emergency measures aimed at mitigating the impact of the disease.

“NEMA, along with the Adamawa State government, has initiated emergency measures, including chlorinating toilets and providing water treatment to reduce the spread of infection.

“They have also conducted community education to raise awareness about the disease. NEMA is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with stakeholders for timely intervention,” the statement concluded.

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *