Chinese president, Xi Jinping says his country will use the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with Nigeria to promote strategic partnership to new heights.

A statement, Friday, from Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President Muhammadu Buhari, quoted the Chinese leader to have said in letter the his principal that “Nigeria is an important strategic partner of China in Africa. China-Nigeria cooperation has been the pacesetter of China-Africa cooperation.”

According to Adesina, President Xi wrote to the Nigerian leader, appreciating his congratulatory letter on the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, which came up October 1.

The Chinese leader said he attached great importance to the development of China-Nigeria relations, and assured President Buhari that his country would spare no effort in strengthening existing relations.