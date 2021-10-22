Adebayo Obajemu

The Nigerian Exchange Limited, shareholders and the investing public has been notified that BOC Gases Nigeria Plc has changed its name to INDUSTRIAL AND MEDICAL GASES NIGERIA PLC.

The change of name is sequel to the purchase of 60% of BOC Gases Nigeria Plc, which was formerly controlled by BOC Holdings UK (a member of the Linde Group) by TY Holdings Limited. This has also resulted in the change of the Company’s logo and trademark.

The Company has obtained a new certificate of incorporation from the Corporate Affairs Commission

