U.S. lawmaker Riley Moore insists China cannot dictate America’s policy on Nigeria

A member of the United States Congress, Rep. Riley M. Moore, has declared that China will not dictate America’s foreign policy, while defending President Donald Trump’s warning to intervene in Nigeria over alleged persecution of Christians.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Moore the representative for West Virginia’s 2nd congressional district, said President Trump was right to stand up for Christians facing violent attacks in Nigeria, stressing that the U.S. has a moral responsibility to defend freedom of religion worldwide.

“President Trump is absolutely right to defend our brothers and sisters in Christ who are suffering horrific persecution, and even martyrdom, for their faith in our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ,” Moore said.

He added, “China will not dictate our foreign policy to us, and we will not be lectured to by a Communist autocracy that recently arrested 30 Christian pastors for their faith and throws ethnic minorities in concentration camps.”

Moore’s remarks followed China’s sharp criticism of the U.S. after Trump named Nigeria a “Country of Particular Concern” (CPC) over alleged violations of religious freedom.

Reacting to Trump’s declaration, the spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mao Ning, had cautioned Washington against “interfering in Nigeria’s internal affairs,” insisting that Beijing firmly supports President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government.

“China firmly opposes any country using religion and human rights as an excuse to interfere in other countries’ internal affairs, and threatening other countries with sanctions or force,” Mao said at a press briefing in Beijing.

She described Nigeria as a “comprehensive strategic partner,” stressing that China will continue to support the country’s sovereignty and independent development path.

Trump’s remarks last week that he could consider military action if Christian killings in Nigeria persist have generated diplomatic tension, drawing mixed reactions from global leaders.

While China and some African governments accused the U.S. of meddling, conservative lawmakers like Moore argue that America’s commitment to human rights must remain non-negotiable, regardless of Beijing’s position.