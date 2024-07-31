Connect with us

Favour Ofili laments inability to compete at Olympics despite qualifying
Sports

Published

2 hours ago

on

Favour Ofili laments inability to compete at Olympics despite qualifying

Favour Ofili, a Nigerian sprinter, has revealed on social media that she won’t be competing in the women’s 100m at the 2024 Olympics because the Athletics Federation of Nigeria failed to enter her name despite her qualifying.

“It is with great regret that I have just been told I will not be competing in the 100 meters at this Olympic Games. I qualified, but those with the AFN and NOC failed to enter me. I have worked for 4 years to earn this opportunity. For what?” Ofili wrote on X late Tuesday.

Other Nigerian athletes also missed out on Tokyo 2020 due to being disqualified by the Athletics Integrity Unit.

She still hopes to compete in the 200m, if her name is registered.

