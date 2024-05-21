Stanbic IBTC announces retirement of Basil Omiyi as Board Chairman

Connect with us

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc has notified the Nigerian Exchange and the investing public of the retirement of Mr. Basil Omiyi, CON, as Chairman and Non-Executive Director on the Board of the Company with effect from 16 May 2024. Mr. Omiyi served on the Board for over nine (9) years, out of which he was Chairman of the Board for the last seven years.

The Board of Directors acknowledge and sincerely express their profound gratitude to Mr. Omiyi, CON for his leadership, service and immense contributions to the Stanbic IBTC Group while he was a Director and Chairman of the Board and wishes him the very best in all his future endeavours.

The Board of Directors have also approved the appointment of a new Chairman, which announcement will be made at a future date, following the receipt of all required regulatory approvals.

