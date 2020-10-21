Channels Television, an independent television station based in Lagos, has gone off-air as its correspondent was attacked while giving a live update of pandemonium that has trailed the protest against police brutality in Nigeria.

The Channels TV correspondent, Ayo Makinde, was close to TV Continental, which was torched by angry mobs, giving live update when he was attacked by yet to be identified persons.

TV Continental is believed to become to Bola Tinubu, a National Leader of the All Progressive Party (APC), who is alleged to masterminded the deployment of soldiers who opened fire on protesters at the Lekki Tollgate in Lagos on Tuesday.

Mobs have also set on fire a Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) station in Oyibo, Lagos and the headquarters of Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) in Apapa, Lagos.