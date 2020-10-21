OBINNA EZUGWU

As victims of Tuesday night’s attack on peaceful protesters in Lekki and those who sustained wounds in clashes in other parts of Lagos flood hospitals, Doctors have appealed to residents of the state to donate blood in bid to save lives.

The doctors who took to their Twitter handles to make the appeal, said several hospitals, including Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba, Surulere; Grandville Trauma Center, Eleganza Garden Estate, Lekki and Reddington Hospital on Admiralty Way, Lekki are in need of blood due to large number of patients in need of blood transfusion.

“Blood donors needed in LUTH, Lagos this morning. Please go if you can,” appealed Dr. Fumilayo, @DrOlufunmilayo. “A lot of gunshot cases there.”

Also, Dr. Victor-Bryan Nwala @VibrantdVick called for donors at Grandville Centre.

“Please blood donors (especially O+) are needed for gunshot victims at grandville trauma center,” he said. “And other health care facilities in lagos helping out with victims”

Another twitter user Chief Osasu Igbinedion @osasuigbinedion said, “Reddington hospital on Admiralty Way, LEKKI is in desperate need of these items in this particular order 1) blood bags 2) blood donation 3) medical consumables (syringes, gloves, mask etcetera) and 4) analgesics.”