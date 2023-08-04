Sister of Canadian singer, Céline Marie Claudette Dion, simply known as Celine Dion, Claudette, has shared an update on the singer’s health, regretting that they were yet to see a medicine that works.

Celine Dion was diagnosed of stiff person syndrome, which had forced her to cancel her world tour.

Dion had shared in December 2022 that she’d been diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, an incurable neurological disorder.

Speaking to Le Journal de Montreal, Claudette said that Celine, is being cared for by their sister Linda and working closely with researchers who specialise in the rare condition, DailyMail reports on Thursday night.

She said, “We can’t find any medicine that works, but having hope is important.

“I honestly think that she mostly needs to rest. She always goes above and beyond [when performing], she always tries to be the best and top of her game.

“At one point, your heart and your body are trying to tell you something. It’s important to listen to it.”