The U.S. Mission has hailed the creative industry collaboration between the United States and Nigeria that is bringing the two countries closer together in music, film, fashion, arts, tech, professional and educational exchanges.

Delivering remarks at the pre-award reception in honor of the 16th Annual Headies Music Awards, U.S. Consul General Will Stevens applauded the burgeoning ties of the two countries in the creative industry.

Consul General Stevens explained that the return of the Headies award to Atlanta symbolizes the Nigerian music industry’s dynamism, creativity and growing global reach. He highlighted the important role of an inclusive and sustainable creative ecosystem in advancing economic growth and strengthening bilateral people-to-people ties.

“Afrobeats is dominating the American music scene right now and we are so proud to be partnering with the Headies and the Lagos State Government to work together to continue to build on our longstanding bilateral people-to-people ties through music,” Consul General Stevens said. “We remain committed to supporting programs and initiatives that promote artistic expression, encourage cultural exchange, and strengthen the capacity of Nigerian artists and professionals in the creative industry.”

Nigerian Consul General in Atlanta, Ambassador Amina Smaila, noted that the upcoming 16th Headies awards in Atlanta offers an opportunity to celebrate African culture, resilience, and creativity. “Nigerian music has truly become a global force. This demonstrates the impact of Nigerian music beyond borders and its role in shaping the global cultural landscape,” Ambassador Smaila said.

Founder/Executive Producer of the Headies Music Awards, Ayo Animashaun, expressed his excitement at the growing cultural and artistic exchanges between the United States and Nigeria. He noted that the 16th Headies provides an invaluable opportunity for U.S. artists and entertainment professionals to engage with their Nigerian counterparts, fostering meaningful connections and inspiring new collaborations. “Our goal is to continue to support the development of talent and nurture innovation in the music industry,” Animashaun added.

The Public Affairs Sections of the U.S. Mission in Abuja and Lagos support programs that connect American creatives with their Nigerian counterparts. Through these people-to-people connections, the U.S. Mission hopes to foster a deeper relationship between the people of Nigeria and the United States.