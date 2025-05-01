CBEX resumes activities, defies SEC ban, N1.2tn EFCC probe

In spite of the alleged N1.2tn digital trading heist that reportedly affected over 600,000 Nigerians, the embattled Crypto Bridge Exchange (CBEX) trading platform, found culpable of these acts, has resumed operations, disclosing fresh withdrawal options in a move to restore investor confidence.

Two traders on the CBEX platform confirmed to this medium on Wednesday that the digital trading firm has stealthily resumed activities, giving room for new users to register, trade, and withdraw profits, despite ongoing investigations by regulatory agencies.

According to the sources, an insurance verification process and an external audit of the company’s financial records are currently underway to ascertain the actual amount lost in the scheme, which collapsed in April.

They added that existing investors, many of whom have been unable to access their funds for weeks, will be able to take out their funds starting from June 25, 2025, when the audit is expected to be concluded by an insurance firm based in the United Kingdom.

This development comes barely weeks after the Securities and Exchange Commission declared the platform illegal, and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission confirmed an ongoing investigation into the firm’s operations.

CBEX, a digital investment platform, offered investors 100 per cent profit after 30 days of purported AI trading. The trading platform started operations in 2024 after receiving registration approval from the Corporate Affairs Commission on September 25, 2024, and the EFCC’s Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering on January 16, 2025.

No fewer than 600,000 Nigerians reportedly invested in the scheme and lost N1.2tn after it collapsed on April 14, 2025.

Miffed by the development, the EFCC declared eight persons wanted for promoting the program. They include Johnson Oteno, Israel Mbaluka, Joseph Michiro, Serah Michiro, Adefowora Olanipekun, Adefowora Oluwanisola, Emmanuel Uko, and Seyi Oloyede.

On Monday, Adefowora Abiodun, a prominent leader and trader on the platform, voluntarily surrendered himself to the anti-graft agency for interrogation.

Other regulatory agencies, such as the SEC, also condemned the operations of the suspected Ponzi scheme, warning Nigerians to exercise extreme caution and steer clear of investment platforms that offer unrealistic returns under the guise of digital trading.

However, in defiance of regulatory alarming caution, fresh investigations by this medium on Wednesday showed that more Nigerians are still being lured by promises of quick profits, with new users flocking to the platform in hopes of cashing in on its resumed operations.

One of the sources told one of our correspondents in confidence due to lack of authorisation to speak on the matter, that withdrawal options on the CBEX platform had been reactivated, noting that while new accounts could process withdrawals, funds from older accounts—allegedly wiped—remained inaccessible for now.

The trader noted that the platform is making efforts to clear its name of any allegations of fraud or any association as a Ponzi scheme.

The source said, “People can now withdraw from the CBEX platform. The withdrawal option has been activated. Let me explain the withdrawal. The old account was wiped; you can’t take out funds from it yet. On the 14th of this month, the Artificial Intelligence on the platform traded 100 per cent, lost its trade, and wiped people’s money out.

“But now, the promoters are saying that the platform and the CBEX application are insured, with verification of funds ongoing by the insurance company. Now, previous investors who have $1,000 as their capital would have to inject $100, and the former account balance would be restored, while persons with over $1,000 would have to put in $200 to bring back the account balance. And we have started seeing people put in these funds to get back their money, and are using it to trade now, as I talk to you.

“According to the latest information shared, previous investors can only trade but not withdraw because the United Kingdom government is carrying out an audit on their financial account, which will be completed between 30 to 60 days. Hence, the reason why previous investors cannot withdraw their funds yet.

“But from June 25th, you can now withdraw up to 50 per cent of your capital from the old account. For example, if you invested $1,000 and you could only withdraw $200 before, from the 25th, you can withdraw $400 from the remaining $800 capital, then from August 25th, you can withdraw the remaining $400 capital. But if you don’t do the verification, it won’t reflect in your account.”