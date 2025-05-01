Connect with us

Published

16 mins ago

on

Access Holdings Plc rakes in N1.38tn revenue in Q1 2025, PAT rises by 14.73%

 

Access Holdings Plc recently published its First Quarter report for the 3 months period ended 31 March 2025.

Gross Earnings (revenue) of N1.382 trillion was recorded for the 3 months period, up by 41.89% from N974.24 billion reported the previous year.

The financial institution reported profit after tax of N182.753 billion for the 3 months period, up by 14.73% from N159.287 billion reported in Q1 2024.

Earnings per share of Access Holdings stands at N4.88.

At the share price of N22.50, the P/E ratio of Access Holdings stands at 4.61x with earnings yield of 21.69%.

