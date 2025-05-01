Connect with us

Otti says Abia has repaid N72bn debt, unveils $1.3bn medical city plan
Otti says Abia has repaid N72bn debt, unveils $1.3bn medical city plan

Published

1 hour ago

on

Otti says Abia has repaid N72bn debt, unveils $1.3bn medical city plan

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has disclosed that his administration has so far repaid N72 billion out of the N138 billion debt it inherited from past governments, according to figures from the Debt Management Office.

Governor Otti made the revelation on Wednesday during the April edition of his monthly media interaction, Alex Otti Speaks to Abians. He explained that the outstanding debt now stands at N66 billion, excluding other liabilities such as unpaid salaries, pensions, and contractor debts.

Despite the huge debt profile, Otti stressed that his government has not taken any new loans since coming into office. “Through prudent management, transparency, and strong negotiation, we’ve not added a dime to the debt burden,” he said.

As part of efforts to transform the state’s healthcare system, the governor announced plans for a $1.3 billion Abia Medical City project. He said the facility, once completed, will significantly reduce the country’s spending on medical tourism and transportation.

He added that President Bola Tinubu is expected to visit the state by May 29 to commission the newly completed Port Harcourt Road in Aba and also perform the groundbreaking ceremony for the medical city.

On education, Otti revealed that 7,000 students are currently benefiting from the state’s free education initiative, while 9,000 teachers are undergoing phased training to enhance classroom delivery. He emphasized a renewed focus on critical disciplines such as science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

In the health sector, the governor announced plans to recruit 777 additional healthcare workers and upgrade primary health centres across the state, promising they would reflect the “new face of Abia.”

Otti also addressed growing concerns about security, assuring residents that law enforcement agencies have been empowered to deal with threats decisively. “We’re not leaving anything to chance. Those who tested our resolve didn’t find it easy,” he warned.

On agriculture, he highlighted ongoing partnerships with Israeli firms aimed at boosting rice production and greenhouse farming for improved maize and vegetable yields.

Responding to questions on the enforcement of Abia’s anti-open grazing law, the governor said the state had moved beyond the era of cattle destroying farms and pledged to review the law where necessary.

He concluded by expressing gratitude to members of the State House of Assembly for their support, noting the wave of defections to the ruling party as a sign of confidence in his administration.

 

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

