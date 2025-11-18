Outrage as Atiku, others fault military over death of Brig. Gen. Uba 

A wave of anger, grief and calls for accountability has trailed the reported killing of Brigadier General Musa Uba in Borno State, following conflicting accounts from the Nigerian Army and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

General Uba was attacked on Friday along the Damboa–Wajiroko Road when ISWAP fighters ambushed a military convoy transporting equipment alongside Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) operatives. Local security sources and military authorities said two soldiers and two CJTF members were killed, while the insurgents seized about 17 military motorcycles.

Initial reports suggested that the senior officer was captured after the convoy came under heavy fire. But the Army dismissed the claims, insisting the general fought his way out.

Army spokesperson, Onyema Anele, said the officer “fought through the insurgents’ ambush with superior firepower,” forcing them to retreat before returning safely to base. A video later circulated showing the general declaring he was “alive and well.”

However, ISWAP on Sunday contradicted the Army’s account, claiming via its Amaq propaganda channel that it captured and executed Brig. Gen. Uba. Reuters reported that the terror group said it had “killed the general,” further deepening public confusion.

The military has not issued any clarification since the ISWAP statement emerged.

Atiku Blames Presidency, Says Military Leadership Failed

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar condemned the uncertainty surrounding the incident, accusing the political and military leadership of gross failure.

“I am deeply saddened and extremely shocked and disturbed by news making the rounds of the killing of Brig. Gen. Musa Uba… This for me is unequivocally a failure of political leadership,” Atiku wrote on X.

Advertisement

He criticised President Bola Tinubu for focusing more on “decimating the opposition” while neglecting his core responsibility as Commander-in-Chief.

“If I were President, I would order the military to occupy Borno State or any state under siege… We must care enough for the men and women who put their lives on the line for our sake,” he said.

Public Figures Decry Rising Insecurity

Arise TV anchor Rufai Oseni said Nigeria had failed to honour a fallen hero, lamenting that “a general died on the battlefront” yet the nation was “deflecting the story.”

Politician Musa Auta Auta described the incident as part of Nigeria’s “endless cycle of tragedy,” referencing the same week’s abduction of students in Kebbi State and the killing of a school vice principal by bandits.

“Why does it feel like Nigeria cannot have even a single day of peace?” Auta asked. “We are tired. We are grieving. We are angry.”