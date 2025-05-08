Cardinal Robert Prevost Elected as First American Pope, Takes the Name Leo XIV

In a historic moment for the Roman Catholic Church, Cardinal Robert Prevost of the United States has been elected as the new pope, becoming the first American to ascend to the papacy. Upon accepting his election, the 69-year-old prelate chose the name Pope Leo XIV, signaling a potential return to tradition while embracing the challenges of a modern, global Church.

The announcement came shortly after plumes of white smoke billowed from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican, signaling to the world that a new pope had been chosen. As the ancient ritual unfolded, the words “Annuntio vobis gaudium magnum: Habemus Papam!” — “I bring you tidings of great joy: We have a pope!” — echoed across St. Peter’s Square, igniting cheers from the tens of thousands of pilgrims and tourists who had gathered under cloudy Roman skies.

Emerging on the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica, Pope Leo XIV offered a warm and humble greeting: “Peace be with all of you!” His message, delivered in Italian, Spanish, and Latin, reflected the multicultural and international character of the Catholic Church. “May this peace enter your hearts, reach your families, and extend to all people, wherever they are,” he said.

The newly elected pontiff expressed deep gratitude to the College of Cardinals for entrusting him with the leadership of the Church. He also paid tribute to Pope Emeritus Francis, describing him as a “pastoral shepherd who walked with the people,” and thanked the South American diocese of Chiclayo in Peru, where he spent many years as a missionary and bishop. “To the faithful of Peru, where a loyal people has shared its faith and given much, I carry you in my heart,” he said.

Before delivering his apostolic blessing, Pope Leo XIV led the faithful in a moment of collective prayer and reflection, reinforcing his intention to guide the Church through a period of renewal grounded in humility, inclusion, and spiritual revitalization.

A Break from Tradition

Pope Leo XIV’s election marks a significant departure from centuries of Eurocentric leadership in the Catholic Church. Born in Chicago, Illinois, Robert Francis Prevost was ordained a priest in 1982 and later joined the Order of St. Augustine. He served in pastoral and academic roles in the United States before spending over a decade in Peru, where he became bishop of Chiclayo. In 2023, he was appointed Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops, one of the most influential positions in the Roman Curia, by Pope Francis.

Fluent in multiple languages and known for his pastoral approach, administrative acumen, and commitment to social justice, Pope Leo XIV is seen as a bridge between the Church’s rich traditions and the urgent demands of today’s globalized world.

The Conclave and the Ceremony

The new pope was elected by a conclave of 133 cardinal electors, who were secluded in the Sistine Chapel for several days of prayer, discussion, and voting. As required, Pope Leo XIV secured a two-thirds majority of the votes.

Once elected, he was asked the traditional questions by the senior cardinal: “Do you accept your canonical election as Supreme Pontiff?” and “By what name shall you be called?” After accepting, he was taken into the Room of Tears, where he donned the papal vestments, before making his first public appearance.

The name Leo XIV evokes memories of previous Popes Leo, most famously Leo XIII, who reigned from 1878 to 1903 and is remembered for his influential encyclical Rerum Novarum, which laid the groundwork for modern Catholic social teaching.

A Global Church Watching

As the sun set over the Eternal City, the bells of St. Peter’s Basilica continued to toll, heralding a new chapter for the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics. Flags from dozens of nations waved in St. Peter’s Square, as a diverse crowd from every continent celebrated the announcement.

For many faithful, the election of Pope Leo XIV represents a hopeful turn for the Church at a time of deep internal and external challenges — from clergy abuse scandals to declining participation in the West and rising persecution in some parts of the world.

Whether Pope Leo XIV will chart a conservative or progressive course remains to be seen. But his election has already left an indelible mark on Church history.

This is a developing story. More updates to follow as Pope Leo XIV begins his papal ministry.