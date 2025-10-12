Peter Obi takes Nigeria’s challenges to God during pilgrimage to Rome

Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, says he has taken Nigeria’s political and economic challenges to God in prayer during a spiritual pilgrimage to Rome, where he met with Pope Leo XIV and offered special prayers for the country’s unity, peace, and renewal.

In a statement on Sunday, Obi said his visit followed a two-day trip to the United States, where he addressed the Friendship Club on October 4 and participated in the 1st Ubuntu African Youth Assembly in Washington on October 5. He left for Rome that same night, joining his wife, who was already there ahead of him.

Obi explained that the visit coincided with the Catholic Jubilee Year, celebrated every twenty-five years, and that he and his wife dedicated the pilgrimage to interceding for Nigeria.

“With hearts full of gratitude, we thanked God that, despite our differences and the many challenges faced over sixty-five years of independence, He has kept us together as one nation – a rare and profound blessing for which we remain deeply thankful,” Obi said.

He disclosed that he also prayed for forgiveness for the country’s collective failings and for divine intervention in the suffering of ordinary Nigerians.

“We implored God to inject into our political landscape selfless and compassionate leaders whose hearts He would touch – leaders who would be truthful in word and deed, altruistic in service, and committed to using public resources for the common good,” he stated.

As part of the pilgrimage, Obi and his wife visited the four major Papal Basilicas in Rome – St. Mary Major, St. Paul Outside the Walls, St. John Lateran, and St. Peter’s Basilica – passing through each of their Holy Doors and offering prayers for mercy and renewal for Nigeria.

At St. Mary Major, they reflected at the grave of the late Pope Francis. At St. Paul Outside the Walls, they were received by Cardinal James Harvey, who led them through the Holy Door and explained the significance of the Jubilee Year. They also prayed at St. John Lateran, dedicated to Saints John the Baptist and John the Evangelist, before proceeding to the Scala Sancta (Holy Steps), which tradition holds were ascended by Jesus before Pontius Pilate.

On October 8, Obi attended the Papal General Audience at St. Peter’s Basilica, where he listened to Pope Leo XIV’s catechesis on hope and perseverance.

“Afterwards, we passed through the final Holy Door at St. Peter’s Basilica, praying and reflecting deeply on God’s mercy, thus completing our pilgrimage through the four doors with hearts filled with gratitude and renewed faith,” he said.

The former Anambra governor revealed that he was received in audience by Pope Leo XIV (@Pontifex), to whom he appealed for prayers for Nigeria.

Obi noted that he met several Nigerian pilgrims in Rome “whose faces shone with quiet hope,” and together, they renewed their trust in God’s divine mercy and in the promise of a better country.

Despite his emphasis on faith, Obi stressed that prayer alone cannot solve Nigeria’s problems, urging citizens to complement faith with purposeful action.

“I believe fervently in the power and providence of God. Yet, as we lift our nation before Him in prayer, we must not surrender to fatalism. Faith does not absolve us of responsibility; rather, it calls us to action,” he said.

“As Nigerians, we must each continue to do our part – with honesty, diligence, and love – for the healing and progress of our country.”