Former CPS to Gov. Ikpeazu Resigns from PDP

Barr. Onyebuchi Ememanka, popularly known as Ururuaja and former Chief Press Secretary to ex-Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, has officially resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a resignation letter dated Thursday and addressed to the PDP Chairman of Amasato Ward 3, Osisioma Ngwa Local Government Area, Ememanka announced his immediate departure from the party. He expressed gratitude for the platform the PDP provided during his time in public service.

Sharing the letter on his Facebook page, Ememanka described his decision as painful but necessary, taken after deep reflection and consultations with his family.

“After the 2023 election loss, I had hoped the party would conduct a review and re-strategize for the future. I was ready to serve in the opposition and even continued as spokesperson for our former governor, pro bono,” he wrote.

He lamented the lack of reorganization within the PDP and the continued exodus of prominent members, including those who had greatly benefited from the party since 1999. According to him, the ongoing mass defections signaled a deeper crisis that extended beyond Abia State.

“As a young man with aspirations and energy, I need a viable political platform to pursue my goals. Remaining in the PDP makes that dream unrealistic—at least for now,” he stated.

Ememanka, however, praised his former boss, Dr. Ikpeazu, for giving him the opportunity to serve, describing their relationship as one built on mutual respect and beyond politics. He acknowledged Ikpeazu’s contributions to the state and extended prayers for his future endeavors.

Though he did not disclose his next political move, Ememanka admitted he was still consulting. He hinted at admiration for Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, describing his political strategies as impressive.

“I haven’t decided yet. It’s a complex situation, but a decision will come soon,” he added.