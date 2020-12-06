Kunle Idowu

Luck, at the weekend, ran out of a car washer, Idris Ayotunde as he was arrested by Police in Ogun state after stealing a customer’s car in Lagos State.

Ayotunde was nabbed in Alaska Village, near Olodo in Odeda local government area of the State with a maroon colour Ford car with registration number EPE 707 FM he allegedly stole.

He was caught at about 8:17 am by safer highway patrol team who were on stop and search duty along Abeokuta/Ibadan expressway.

Nemesis caught up with him when security operatives stopped the car he was driving and demanded for the car document which the suspect was unable to produce.

He was consequently arrested and taken to Odeda divisional Police headquarters where the Officer in charge, Ajayi Williams personally interrogated him and discovered that he actually stole the car.

The suspect who claimed to be an OND holder from a Polytechnic in one of south western states explained that he joined the car wash situated at jimoh bus stop Shasha Akowonjo in Lagos state not up to one month ago.

He stated further that the owner of the car brought it for vacuum cleaning and handed over the key to him and that since the place he worked didn’t have vacuum engine, he decided to take the car to another car wash nearby for the wash.

It was gathered that rather than go for the wash, he changed his mind on the road and fled with the car.

He was on his way to Ibadan where he intended to dispose the car when he was accosted by the policemen.

The owner of the car, Mrs. Shofidiya Tosin who had reported the case at Shasha police station was contacted and confirmed that the car was stolen from her.

Meanwhile, the State commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for onward transfer to Lagos state command where the car was stolen.