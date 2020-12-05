By Sunday Oguntuyi , Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, on Saturday assured all communities in the state of equitable share of developmental projects of his administration.

He said his government would soon embark on rural electrification project, through which rural communities that have been without electricity would be connected to the national grid.

Oyetola explained that rural electrification project has been fully captured in the year 2021 budget recently presented to the state parliament.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Mr. Benedict Alabi, stated this at the commissioning of Water and rural electrification projects at Ode-Omu, which was facilitated by a member representing Ayedaade state constituency at the Osun State House of Assembly, Hon. Taiwo Olodo, in conjunction with Osun Agency for Community and Social Development Project (CSDP).

Restating the commitment of his administration to the general welfare of the people, Oyetola commended the people of Ode-Omu for producing notable political leaders since the return of civil rule in Nigeria in 1999, including Hon. Taiwo Olodo.

He said, ” I want to commend you for your patriotism and I can assure you that rural electrification project is one of the priorities of our administration in the next fiscal year.

“This has been captured in the 2021 budget and Ode-Omu will be one of the major beneficiaries of the project.”

Oyetola called on the people of the ancient town to continue to support the present administration in the state in all ways.

Earlier in his address, the General Manager, Osun CSDP, Mrs Funke Abokede, who was represented by a director in the agency, Mr Lekan Adebayo, commended Governor Oyetola, for consistently releasing N200 million annually towards the execution of micro projects in Osun.

She stated that it is on record that the administration of Oyetola has provided enabling environment for accelerated development in all critical sectors.

“This good gesture can not come as a surprise to anybody because at the inception of this administration, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, has left no one in doubt as to his commitment towards developing both urban and rural communities.

“He has rolled out a blue-print of his developmental agenda with genuine vigour, and Osun CSDP totally keyed into this initiative”, Osun CSDP boss asserted.

Speaking later at the Ode-Omu day 2020 and coronation ceremony of the new Alayegun of Ode-Omu, Oba James Abolarinwa Oladipupo, the governor congratulated and commended the people of Ode-Omu for the peaceful emergence and installation of the new monarch.

Oyetola, then called on the people of Ode-Omu to rally round the new traditional ruler for the progress of the agrarian community.

Present at the event were the wife of the Deputy Governor, Mrs Oyefunke Alabi, the Alaafin of Oyo, his imperial majesty, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi, among others.