Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has said the eldest daughter of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, late Rev’d (Mrs.) Omotola Olubunmi Oyediran fought for the underdogs during her life time.

The governor made the remarks while paying tribute to her during an outing service held in her honor at Our Saviour Anglican Church, Ikenne, Ogun State.

He described her as a paragon of virtues, noting that, “She was a diligent and hard-working woman who fought for the right of women and people unjustly accused and put behind bars.”

The governor explained that the deceased was a good christian, a servant of God who served in the vineyard of the Lord diligently in her life time.

“Mama was a civil rights activist. She fought for the rights of women. She also fought for the rights of inmates that were unjustly put away. She raised money; she defended them, ensured that they got justice and got them freed,” he said.

Consoling the deceased’s husband, Prof Olukayode Oyediran, Gov. Abiodun noted that said to have enjoyed wedlock for over fifty seven years meant she was a virtuous woman and the good relationship was worthy of emulation and accolades.

In his message titled, “Life is a race, run it well”, Bishop of Remo Diocese and Archbishop of Lagos Ecclesiastical Province, Most Rev’d (Dr.) Olusina Fape who took his sermon scripture from the book of Hebrews chapter 12 verses 1 and 2, observed that life was a race that begins at the moment of birth.

Fape said that the race of life could either be the race of getting married early, getting an educational qualification, building a house and getting wealthy.

He however noted that the race must be run according to the rules.

He said there could be hindrances like fornication, malice, cheating and membership of secret societies.

These obstacles, he said, could derail an earthly race and make it hard to gain a place in heaven.

Fape said that the deceased while on earth, was a decent woman, who loved her husband and her children and stood by her husband always.