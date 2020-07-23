By ADEBAYO OBAJEMU

Chemical and Allied Products Plc on the 22nd of July, 2020 posted N3.488bn turnover for the half year ended June 30, 2020, this is about 10.79% drop from its previously reported N3.907bn turnover of 2019.

The Manufacturer and Marketer of Paints, Crop Protection and Public Health sheds its bottom-line figures by 30.03% from N868mn to N607mn in the current period.

Consequently, the company’s earnings per share dropped by 30% from N1.24 in 2019 to N0.87 in the current period under review.

With about 700 million outstanding number of shares, the price earnings ratio stood at 21.84x with N18.95 as the reference price while the company’s earnings yield stood at 4.58%.