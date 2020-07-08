The Federal Executive Council has approved N108 billion for the completion of various road projects across the country.

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, revealed this to State House Correspondents while briefing them on decisions reached at the weekly cabinet meeting, chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said the first approval of N25 billion was for the completion of the construction of Enugu-Port Harcourt highway.

He said: “Council approved an augmentation of an existing contract by N25 billion for the completion of the Enugu – Lokponta section of the Enugu – Port Harcourt highway.”

Fashola further said there were approvals for the completion of Dikwa-Marte-Mongno, Numan and Gombi-Biu roads, all in Borno and Adamawa States.

“Council also approved the award of three different roads.

“The first is Dikwa-Marte-Munguno road for N60,273 billion and the Numan road linking Borno and Adamawa States for N15.527 billion and the third is for Gombi-Biu linking Adamawa and Borno States, also for N7.643 billion,” the Works Minister explained.