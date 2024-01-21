‘Over half a million,’ Fashola reveals how much he earns as pension monthly 

Babatunde Fashola, a former Lagos State governor, has disclosed that the only financial benefit he receives from the state government is a N577,000 monthly pension.

The former minister was reacting to claims that he was receiving billions of naira from the Federal Government after serving eight years as the minister.

Speaking as a guest on Arise TV programme, Perspectives, on Saturday, Fashola said, “The benefit I get, I think, is a N577,000 monthly pension from Lagos State. That’s all I get.

“So, in spite of all the stories that we got several billions of money (after leaving office), I’ve come out to deny that repeatedly. Well, I don’t know how long it lasts, but all I know is that I get N577,000 per month consistently.”

The Lagos State House of Assembly in 2021 reduced the pension of former governors of the state by 50 percent.

