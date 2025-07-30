Former governor of Lagos State and ex-Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola, has called for the preservation of Lagos’s history to avoid revisionism and distortion and promote values, particularly as the discourse on street naming in Lagos continues to generate controversy.

Fashola made this known on Tuesday at the public presentation of “Discover Lagos State: A History Puzzle Book (Volume 1)” held at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

At the event, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, also underscored the imperative of documenting the state’s history, hailing the Lagos State Records and Archive Bureau for the timely presentation of the book.

Fashola cited the works in the digital archives of the University of Glasgow, noting that the past works of the university’s staff and students played a role in influencing the historical development in other countries, even in the area of landmarks.

“The archival heritage is a valuable testimony to the sociopolitical and economic development of humanity.

“For instance, the Glasgow University archives service gives fascinating insights into the influence that the university, its staff and students have had in the history and development of many countries, including Nigeria,” he said.

He said records also contain information about the first Nigerian students at the University of Glasgow at the time, including Dr Issac Ladipo Oluwole, who was enrolled in 1913 and graduated in 1918.