Business Mogul, Felix Aganbi, hails Olu of Warri Kingdom, Ogiame Atuwatse 111

Published

13 seconds ago

on

Business Mogul, Felix Aganbi, hails Olu of Warri Kingdom, Ogiame Atuwatse 111

Felix Aganbi, a prominent businessman, on Tuesday commended the Olu of Warri Kingdom, Ogiame Atuwatse 111 for demonstrating exemplary leadership, living above board and serving as a source of strength and inspiration for many within and outside Warri Kingdom.

“His Royal Majesty, Olu of Warri Kingdom, Ogiame Atuwatse 111, is an intelligent, straight forward, courageous, selfless, amiable and committed patriot”

He also praised the Warri monarch for playing significant roles in the promotion of harmony, socio-cultural cooperation, communal living and peaceful co-existence among diverse people.

“The current peace, progress and prosperity in the Warri Kingdom can be attributed to his wise and benevolent leadership”

Aganbi in a statement in Koko, headquarters of Warri North Local Government Area, praised Ogiame Atuwatse 111 for serving the kingdom with unerring grace, dignity and decency.

Aganbi, Chief Executive Officer of Akogate Water and Ajimele Oil, lauded the monarch for stimulating harmony and development in Delta State, keeping Itsekiri firmly on the road to development and uplifting the fortune of Warri Kingdom.

Particularly, he lauded His Royal Majesty for utilizing his boundless energy, robust intellect, uncommon courage and tenacity of purpose to motivate members of the traditional council and prominent leaders in Nigeria and abroad for the highest ideals of governance, unity and development in Warri Kingdom.

“Ogiame Atuwatse 111, CFR, is a man of impeccable character, dignity, wisdom and compassion”

The statement highlighted the Monarch’s visionary leadership and selfless service to humanity.

” May the Good Lord, who has blessed the Warri Kingdom, grant you good health, wisdom and strength”

Ending the statement, Aganbi said” please accept the assurances of my highest esteem and warmest congratulations on the occasion of your birthday”

