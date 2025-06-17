The Chief Executive Officer of Akogate Group, Felix Aganbi, on Sunday reaffirmed the company’s unwavering commitment to the Nigerian market and its core values of transparency, innovation, and quality.

“Since our establishment in 2006, we have made significant strides in solar systems innovation and installation, serving both government and private sector clients. Our accomplishments go beyond solar energy—we have also excelled in food and water manufacturing,” Aganbi said.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting in Abuja with retailers, distributors, hospitality leaders, and chefs, Aganbi expressed pride in Akogate’s diverse product offerings and the group’s consistent delivery of excellence.

“Akogate offers a range of products including Akogate Still Water, Ajimele Palm Oil, Akogate Bleach and Liquid Soap, Akogate Herbal Teas, and Akogate Melon Seeds and Crayfish. We also provide services in civil engineering, construction, and solar technology,” he noted.

Aganbi emphasized the strong demand for Akogate’s products both within Nigeria and in key international markets.

“We have seen tremendous demand for Akogate products like cassava fibre chips, peanuts, seafood, and leaf products such as scent leaf and bitter leaf. Our melon seeds (egusi), crayfish, bleach, liquid soap, and herbal teas are in high demand at home and abroad,” he said.

He highlighted Akogate’s impact in the energy sector, particularly its mission to bring sustainable light to underserved communities.

“As a leading brand in solar and food processing, we have played a major role in developing solar energy technology in Nigeria. Through partnerships and innovation, we strive to make a meaningful difference in people’s lives,” he said.

Driven by a vision to create globally competitive products rooted in authentic Nigerian identity, Aganbi said Akogate is redefining the agriculture and food processing landscape.

“In recent years, we’ve invested significantly to enhance and add value to the agriculture and food processing sector. This is part of our evolving vision. Akogate Still Water has exceeded expectations, setting new supply chain benchmarks in Nigeria. Our Ajimele Palm Oil, known for its exceptional health benefits, and our neatly processed seafood—shrimps, crayfish, and periwinkle—have become best-sellers,” he said.

He further noted that Akogate reflects a rising consumer demand for refined, high-quality products in Nigeria and beyond.

“Akogate is the first indigenous Nigerian company to introduce the revolutionary Sunmaster Smart Leaf Solar Light. We focus on solar technology installation, construction, and maintenance of solar panel systems and pumps,” he added.

Reiterating the company’s ethos, Aganbi emphasized Akogate’s dedication to transparency and quality.

“Our solar lighting concept ensures illumination from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., providing safer roads and streets and improving visibility throughout the night,” he concluded.