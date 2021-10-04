Here are some of the reports on today’s edition of Business Hallmark Newspaper:
1. October 1: Nigerians pass damning verdict on President Buhari …say APC is a curse to the nation
October 1: Nigerians pass damning verdict on President Buhari
2. 2023: Plot against Makinde thickens
3. 2023 Presidency: South West goes for broke, insists its presidency or nothing
2023 Presidency: South West goes for broke, insists its presidency or nothing
4. Fear grips Igbo VIPs over mystery killings in Southeast Nigeria
Fear grips Igbo VIPs over mystery killings in Southeast Nigeria
5. MARKET UPDATE: Market returns 3.23% WtD as investors anticipate Q3 earnings
MARKET UPDATE: Market returns 3.23% WtD as investors anticipate Q3 earnings
6. Courteville Business Solutions to delist from NGX
7. GTCO maintains strong fundamentals in H1 earnings
8. Analysts forecast further Naira losses as economy worsens
9. Uncertainty shadows E-Naira as CBN postpones launch
10. After losing billions, FG mulls lifting ban Twitter ban
11. In defence of NGF; Lessons in political communication!
12. Banditry, illegal miners stall push for gold export
13. NNPC begins construction of 50MW Maiduguri gas plant
14. Nigeria’s debt to hit N50 trillion in 2023 …as FG plans more loans
Nigeria’s debt to hit N50 trillion in 2023 …as FG plans more loans
15. Electricity crisis looms over N30bn monthly debt
16. Ebube Agu: South East Governors must listen to Ohanaeze
17. VAT controversy worsens govt revenue crisis
18. Pandora papers: biggest leak of offshore data reveals financial secrets of rich, powerful