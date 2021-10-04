Here are some of the reports on today’s edition of Business Hallmark Newspaper:

1. October 1: Nigerians pass damning verdict on President Buhari …say APC is a curse to the nation



2. 2023: Plot against Makinde thickens



3. 2023 Presidency: South West goes for broke, insists its presidency or nothing



4. Fear grips Igbo VIPs over mystery killings in Southeast Nigeria



5. MARKET UPDATE: Market returns 3.23% WtD as investors anticipate Q3 earnings



6. Courteville Business Solutions to delist from NGX



7. GTCO maintains strong fundamentals in H1 earnings



8. Analysts forecast further Naira losses as economy worsens



9. Uncertainty shadows E-Naira as CBN postpones launch



10. After losing billions, FG mulls lifting ban Twitter ban



11. In defence of NGF; Lessons in political communication!



12. Banditry, illegal miners stall push for gold export



13. NNPC begins construction of 50MW Maiduguri gas plant



14. Nigeria’s debt to hit N50 trillion in 2023 …as FG plans more loans



15. Electricity crisis looms over N30bn monthly debt



16. Ebube Agu: South East Governors must listen to Ohanaeze



17. VAT controversy worsens govt revenue crisis



18. Pandora papers: biggest leak of offshore data reveals financial secrets of rich, powerful