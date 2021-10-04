The Nigerian stock market last week closed on a bullish note as the All Share Index and the Market Capitalisation appreciated by 3.23% to close at 40,221.17 points and N20.956 trillion respectively.

The NGX Industrial, Consumer Goods, Pension, Oil & Gas and Banking indices appreciated by 6.65%, 3.35%, 2.86%, 0.92% and 0.60% respectively; while NGX Insurance index depreciated by 7.58% respectively.

An aggregate of 2.187 billion units of shares were traded in 14,373 deals, valued at N16.183 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 34 equities emerged as gainers against 21 equities that declined in their share prices.

Top 10 Gainers

AXA Mansard led other gainers with 180.72% growth week on week to close at N2.33 from the previous close of N0.83.

University Press, Presco, Dangote Cement and Skyway Aviation grew their share prices by 20.59%, 14.29%, 9.93% and 9.88% respectively.

Others among top ten gainers include: Pharmadeko (9.81%), Transcorp Hotel (9.70%), Courtville (9.37%), May & Baker (9.17%) and FBNH (7.33%) respectively.

Top 10 Losers

Julius Berger led other price decliners as it sheds 10% of its share price, week on week to close at N24.3 from the previous close of N27.

Grief Nigeria, Chams Plc, Japaul Gold and Tripple Gee shed their share prices by 9.92%, 8.70%, 8.33% and 6.25% respectively.

Others among top ten losers in the course of last week include: NEM Insurance (-4.50%), Sovereign Trust Insurance (-4.00%), Coronation Insurance (-4.00%), Africa Prudential (-3.91%) and Unity Bank (3.64%) respectively