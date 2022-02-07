Here are some of the reports on today’s edition of Business Hallmark

Investors lose billions as crowd funding platforms implode

MTN, Ecobank post bumper yields

Zoning divides APC, PDP

2023: Rotimi Amaechi; Game changer

Inside the scary World of Nigeria’s ritual money pandemic

APC dumps Gov. Ganduje, Aregbesola, Lai Mohammed, others.

Revealed: Why govt is afraid of naming terror sponsors

Logistics challenge hamper E-commerce

Fuel subsidy to escalate Nigerias debt burden

Soludo: Early days, early hope

Gunmen kill one in Kogi police station attack

External reserves down to $39.98bn

2022: NGX targets market expansion through digital transformation