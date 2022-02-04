Sunday Oguntuyi

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the Southwest geopolitical zone has reacted to the former National Vice Chairman of the party, Dr. Eddy Olafeso’s recent attack on the party leadership in the zone.

In a release signed by the PDP Zonal Publicity Secretary, Chief Sanya Atofarati, the party stated that Olafeso’s statement is an act of mindless impunity and sheer recklessness on his part, given that the party has tolerated his “seeming inadequacies over time.”

Atofarati noted that, “the inglorious tenure of Eddy Olafeso as Southwest National Vice Chairman plunged the party into such unending crisis that the PDP lost all the South West states to the APC until the emergence of Governor Seyi Makinde who is trying to bring sanity to the rot created by Olafeso and his co-travellers.”

According to him, “It should be noted that whoever comes to equity should do so with clean hands. Olafeso lacks the moral justification to comment on matters that bothers on integrity as it is public knowledge that in 2020, Eddy Olafeso did not only work against the PDP, but also supervised the defeat of the party in the Governorship election in Ondo State.

“This is in addition to mounting allegations of financial malfeasance running into millions of naira levelled against him during his tenure which had rendered the party under his watch in comatose during the last Ondo state gubernatorial election.

“It takes a bad loser like Olafeso to still be nursing bitterness in an election which he lost fair and square and where he congratulated the winner but still making insinuation that he was robbed of victory. A true democrat should see election as a contest where the majority carry the day.

“The South West PDP remains a united family under the leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde and Hon. Soji Adagunodo-led exco, and is working assiduously towards taking over the governance of Ekiti and Osun States and therefore refuse to be distracted by Olafeso’s hateful and unwarranted outbursts.”