One person was killed when gunmen attacked the Okene Area Command of the Nigerian Police Force in Kogi State the late hours of Sunday.

The armed men were over 30, according to a statement by the Commissioner of Information in the state, Kingsley Fanwo.

Fanwo noted that one of the gunmen was shot dead while others escaped with injuries during the attack.

“The Kogi State Government wishes to report that the Okene Area Command of the Nigerian Police Force was attacked by gunmen numbering over 30 in the late hours of Sunday February 6, 2020,” he said.

“However, they were shown the strength and efficacy of the Kogi security architecture as the local hunters, men of the State Vigilante Service collaborated with other security operatives to spontaneously foil the attack.

“The superior firepower of the combined security network of the state ensured one of them was gunned down immediately while others ran away with various degrees of gun wounds. Two of their motorcycles were recovered as well as various arms and ammunition. Also, explosives meant to shatter the command were immediately detonated by experts.

“The onslaught against the gunmen was coordinated by the Executive Chairmen of Local Government Areas in Kogi Central and the SSA on Security to the Governor in charge of Kogi Central.

“This is the second time in less than two months that Kogi proved impregnable to criminals as tens of them lost their lives in the attack on Yagba West LGA of the state last December.

“The Executive Governor of the State, Alh. Yahaya Bello is renowned for stating that, “the criminals will come in their numbers but go back in their zeros”. The gunmen have been thoroughly given the Kogi treat.

“No innocent lives were lost, instead, the criminals were the ones that received gun wounds and lost one of them on the spot.

“We call on traditional medical homes and other medical facilities to report anyone with gun wounds to the nearest security formation as our local hunters are giving them a run for their money in the bush right now. We shall keep you updated on developments.