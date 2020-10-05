OBINNA EZUGWU

Nigeria’s leading business information provider, Business Hallmark Newspaper, has named Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike its Man of the year, 2020.

The honour to the Rivers governor is part of the yearly activities of the Newspaper’s tradition of recognising and honouring outstanding individuals and institutions who have affected the national development in productive ways.

In a letter to the governor signed by Akogun (Chief) Tola Adeniyi member, Business Hallmark Advisory Board, the organisation said Wike was chosen in recognition of his developmental strides in the state, as well as his staunch defense of democracy.

Adeniyi said the governor “has become the lightning rod for good governance and true democracy.”

The letter reads in part, “Your choice was not only informed by your remarkable success in Rivers State, but mostly for your inspirational evolution as the poster card of true democracy in Nigeria.

“We recall that the immense challenges which confronted your administration at its inception, raging from insecurity, poor infrastructure and an insipid business environment. It is noteworthy that your Excellency has responded creatively to these challenges.

“Findings from our team of editors reveal that there is hardly any facet of life which your government has neglected. Most remarkably, your Excellency has remained steadfast and committed to the ethos of good governance despite the overwhelming and sometimes contrived challenges. Our board had no hesitation therefore, in selecting you for this well merited honour.”

The award will be presented at a ceremony scheduled to be announced in the coming days.

Previous winners of the prestigious Hallmark Man of the Year Award include former Central Bank governor, now Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II; former Ondo State governor, Olusegun Mimiko; Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele; Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano among others.