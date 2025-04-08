Connect with us

Entertainment

Nicki Minaj tops billboard's list as the greatest female rapper of all time
Advertisement

Entertainment

Burna Boy to Nigerian Artists: Social media fans won't fill stadiums, aim for global success

Entertainment

Actor Sylvester Madu debunks claims of selling ‘Okrika’

Entertainment

How I lost $990 in online romance scam - Bobrisky 

Entertainment

I live like a poor man, Kizz Daniel declares

Entertainment

God’s mercy keeps me alive - Ebenezer Obey

Entertainment

I was raped by my colleague, says actress Lolo 1

Entertainment

Hollywood stars pour encomiums on late ‘Top Gun’ and ‘Batman Forever’ actor Val Kilmer

Entertainment

Natasha Osawaru updates Instagram bio, adds ‘Idibia’ after engagement to 2Baba

Entertainment

Jim Iyke’s ‘Light in the Dark’ removed from YouTube over inappropriate content

Entertainment

Nicki Minaj tops billboard’s list as the greatest female rapper of all time

Published

11 mins ago

on

Nicki Minaj tops billboard's list as the greatest female rapper of all time

Billboard has named Nicki Minaj the greatest female rapper of all time, recognizing her for her groundbreaking contributions to hip-hop, unmatched lyrical ability, and cultural impact. Minaj, originally from Trinidad, has dominated the rap scene for over a decade, with numerous chart-topping hits and a powerful presence in the music industry.

Following Minaj in the rankings are iconic female rappers such as Missy Elliott, Lauryn Hill, Lil’ Kim, and Queen Latifah, who all secured spots in the top five. Other influential figures like MC Lyte, Salt-N-Pepa, Roxanne Shanté, Eve, and Foxy Brown completed the top ten.

Nicki Minaj’s place at the top of this list comes as no surprise, given her long-standing success and ability to break barriers for women in hip-hop. Her rival Cardi B ranked 11th, while Megan Thee Stallion came in at number 15. This ranking highlights Minaj’s position as the dominant force among female rappers, influencing both current and future generations of artists.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *