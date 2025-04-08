Nicki Minaj tops billboard’s list as the greatest female rapper of all time

Billboard has named Nicki Minaj the greatest female rapper of all time, recognizing her for her groundbreaking contributions to hip-hop, unmatched lyrical ability, and cultural impact. Minaj, originally from Trinidad, has dominated the rap scene for over a decade, with numerous chart-topping hits and a powerful presence in the music industry.

Following Minaj in the rankings are iconic female rappers such as Missy Elliott, Lauryn Hill, Lil’ Kim, and Queen Latifah, who all secured spots in the top five. Other influential figures like MC Lyte, Salt-N-Pepa, Roxanne Shanté, Eve, and Foxy Brown completed the top ten.

Nicki Minaj’s place at the top of this list comes as no surprise, given her long-standing success and ability to break barriers for women in hip-hop. Her rival Cardi B ranked 11th, while Megan Thee Stallion came in at number 15. This ranking highlights Minaj’s position as the dominant force among female rappers, influencing both current and future generations of artists.