APC govt has no regards for human life, only crude oil, next elections – Fayose

Isaac Fayose, the younger brother of former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, has levelled a accusation of prioritizing crude oil and political power and winning elections over the lives of citizens against the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government.

In a video shared on Facebook on Wednesday evening, Fayose criticised the government’s handling of persistent insecurity in the country, especially incessant killings in Plateau, Benue, and Borno States, where deadly attacks and violence have become increasingly common.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria believes so much in oil and elections—states they want to win,” he said. “They believe more in oil and the states they want to win than in your life.”

He lambasted the government for its uncanny silence over the continued killings in several parts of the country, suggesting that certain regions were being neglected because they lack economic or political value to the ruling party.

“Look at how many people have died—this morning, yesterday, last week. How many people have been killed in Borno, Benue? Up till today, they are not even talking about it. It’s as if Plateau is not part of Nigeria. But in Rivers State, where nobody slapped anybody, they declared a state of emergency.”

He pointedly accused the government of ruling with authoritarian streak and turning a blind eye to human sufferings.

“The APC government doesn’t believe in human beings. They believe in oil. They only care about where they can get power, not human beings. They are ruling us like emperors. Plateau, every day—go and check the news—people are dying every second,” he lamented.

Fayose also criticised the perceived double standard in the declaration of emergency measures across the country, alleging that the government only acts swiftly when oil installations or politically strategic interests were threatened.

“State of emergency? They won’t touch or even talk about it unless it’s close to Rivers. Move close to the oil installation, and they will declare a state of emergency on you. What a government? We no get government,” Isaac Fayose lamented.

It could be recalled that Isaac’s older brother, Ayodele Fayose, is a political ally of the incumbent Minister of FCT and a gladiator in Rivers State