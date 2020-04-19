…asked to self-isolate after attending Kyari’s burial

Adebayo Obajemu

Following their presence at the burial of Abba Kyari, former chief of staff to President, some top aides of the President have been barred from entering Aso Rock, according to presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu.

He noted that restricting access of some presidential aides into the Presidential Villa was aimed at stopping further spread of COVID-19.

Earlier, an online medium, Sahara Reporters, had reported the news of non access to the villa. Garba’s statement has confirmed the Sahara Reporters’ story.

Sahara Reporters reported that President Muhammadu Buhari was not happy that the aides decided to violate clear protocols and guidelines of the NCDC and he directed that they should keep off the Presidential Villa to undergo self-isolation.

Those affected by the presidential order include State House Chief Protocol Officer, Lawal Kazaure; Special Assistant to the President, Yusuf Sabiu; a nephew to the president, Musa Daura, and Mr Shehu.

Others are National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno; Director-General of National Intelligence Agency, Ahmad Rufai, and Personal Assistant on New Media to President Buhari, Bashir Ahmed, among several more persons.

Garba stated that:

“There is nothing extraordinary about those of us who attend Abba Kyari’s funeral being advised to distance ourselves from the Villa.

“This is in line with the standard rules put in place by the National Center for Disease Control, @NCDCgov and the Federal Ministry of Health. You do these things to stop the spread of #Coronavirus.

“For the most part, the Villa has operated digitally in the last few weeks so there is really nothing new.