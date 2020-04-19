Adebayo Obajemu

With the demise of the Abba Kyari, former chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, amidst flurry of tributes and mourning, indications have emerged that the president and hallowed circle of the cabal have started shopping for Kyari ‘s successor.

Notable among the top contenders is elsewhile secretary to the federal government, Babagana Kingibe,a suave, deft political player, said to be well nuanced in the political calculus. Kingibe is a long distance runner with wide experience in geopolitical configuration of the country. Many believe the only snag in his ambition may be his over ambition, and overweening independence which may not be amenable to key Buhari handler- his nephew Mamman Daura.

Also being touted to enjoy some measure of favour for the top position is Nasir ElRufai, Kaduna State governor, said to be a keen student of Machiavelli, well schooled in political intrigue and manipulation. But sources in the know say ElRufai was stopped in his track in 2019 by the duo of Buhari’s nephew, Mamman Daura and Abba Kyari; when he made spirited effort to succeed Kyari as chief of staff.

The only snag is that his ambition is said to be suspected and the inner circle of the cabal is allegedly not comfortable with it.

Perhaps to underscore the level of amity and trust enjoyed by the former Ogun State governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun- which dates back to their ANPP- President Buhari is said to be also looking in the direction of Amosun. Many are humbled by his seeming simplicity, Amosun is believed to be one the most powerful southerners in the Buhari presidency.

In the coming days, the cloud will be clear on who carries the day among the top contenders.