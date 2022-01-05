Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari, has foreclosed the option of political solution to the case of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), noting that the separatist group leader cannot be released.

Some Igbo leaders led by elder statesman, Mbazurike Amaechi, had visited the president at Aso Rock, where they pleaded for the release of Kanu who is facing treason charges, following which the president assured them that he would consider their request.

However, speaking in an interview with Channels Television aired on Wednesday, Buhari said he would not interfere with the judiciary.

According to him, “There is one institution that I wouldn’t interfere with, that is the judiciary, Kanu’s case is with the judiciary but what I wonder is when Kanu was safely in Europe, abusing this administration and mentioning too many things, I thought he wants to come and defend himself on the accusations.

“So, we are giving him an opportunity to defend himself in our system, not to be abusing us from Europe as if he was not a Nigerian. Let him come here with us and then criticise us here. Nigerians know that I don’t interfere with the judiciary, let him be listened to. But those who are saying that he should be released, no, we cannot release him.”