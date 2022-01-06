Mr. Abubakar Malami, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, on Wednesday, confirmed sending a police team led by a chief superintendent of police (CSP), Abimbola Oyewole, to Magodo Phase 2 Estate area of Lagos State to carry out his orders.

This was contained in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Umar Gwandu.

The Attorney General also criticized governors of the Southwest geopolitical zone over their reaction to an altercation between Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the CSP sent by Malami to the estate who defied the governor’s orders to vacate the estate.

Recall that for days, policemen besieged the estate in the company of land owners who had planned to demolish property to execute a Supreme Court judgment, a development that caused commotion.

CSP Oyewole on Tuesday openly defied Sanwo-Olu’s order to vacate the estate, insisting that himself and his colleagues were at the estate on the orders of the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba; and Malami.

The South-West governors had in a statement signed by Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Wednesday faulted the alleged roles of the IGP and the AGF.

However, Malami in the statement said, “It is important to state that the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation belongs to the Executive arm of the Government. The Supreme Court belongs to the Judiciary.

“The Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice takes exception to the Southwest Governors unjustifiable insinuation of impunity against the office of the Attorney General over execution of a judgment of the Supreme Court.

“The role of the executive is, in this respect, simply to aide the maintenance of law and order in due compliance with rule of law arising from giving effect to the judgment of the apex court of the land.

“Let it be known that the issue is regarding a Supreme Court Judgement that was delivered in 2012 long before the coming of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in office at a time when Malami was not a Minister.

“The judgment was a reaffirmation of the judgments of Court of Appeal and High Court delivered on 31st December, 1993.”

“It is widely reported in the papers that the Lagos state Governor was quoted to have said “I’ve spoken extensively with the Inspector-General of Police and the Honourable Attorney-General, and we’ve resolved all the issues”.

“The Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, would appreciate if the coalition of the Governors will help to unravel the circumstances preventing the Lagos State Government from enforcing the court order despite several attempts from 2012- 2015 and so-called settlement initiative started in 2016.

“Some of the cardinal pillars of democratic Government are the doctrine of separation of powers and obedience to the rule of law inclusive of Court Orders.

“It is a common knowledge that execution of the judgment and orders of Courts of competent jurisdiction, and the Court of last resort in the circumstances remains a cardinal component of the rule of law and the office of the Attorney General wonders how maintenance of the law and orders in the course of execution of the judgment of the supreme can be adjudged by imagination of the governors to be unruly.

“We want restate that sanctity of the rule of law is not a matter of choice.”