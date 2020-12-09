Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari has sacked the Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment, Dr Nasiru Mohammed Ladan Argungu.

The sack was contained in a press statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, on Tuesday.

The statement quoted Buhari as directing the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN), to appoint an Acting Director-General from the senior directors of the agency to replace Argungu in the meantime.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has relieved Dr. Nasiru Mohammed Ladan Argungu from the position of the Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment. The directive which was given on Friday, the 4th of December, 2020, is to be effective from Monday, December 7th, 2020,” the statement said.

“Meanwhile, the Supervising Minister of the Agency, the Hon Minister of State, Labour and Employment, has been directed to nominate an Acting DG from amongst the most Senior Directors based on competencies and seniority to take over from Dr. Argungu until a substantive holder of the post is appointed by Mr. President.”