The Northern Youth Leaders Forum (NYLF), ‘an umbrella body of 42 northern youth groups,’ has alleged that that the second wave of #EndSARS were attempts to pave the way for a military incursion by way of a coup and possible disintegration of the country.

The group therefore said it will mobilize youths in 19 northern states and Abuja to resist the second wave of the #EndSARS protest, being the resolution it reached at the end of the National Executive Council meeting of the body in Gombe.

NYLF Chairman, Elliot Afiyo, who addressed journalists, in Yola on Tuesday, said the group was prepared for a violent confrontation with #EndSARS protesters in any part of the North.

“From the intelligence reports we received from our zonal and state coordinators and also from some of our members in the security circle, the second wave of these protests as planned by their sponsors, should not be allowed to take place in any of the northern states and Abuja,” he said.

“We are in possession of credible intelligence reports which shows that, the sponsors of these protests have strategised to bring down completely the already recessed Nigerian economy so as to give way for a military takeover and final disintegration of the country which we considered and truly too, unacceptable.

“To this end, we want to sound a serious warning to the organizers and all their sponsors to discontinue their plans and embrace dialogue or face whatever consequences as a result of the protests. All our zonal and state chapters are fully mobilised and prepared for violent confrontation with the protesters in any part of the North and Abuja.”

Afiyo argued that if the government was being perceived as failed, the right thing to do is to change it through the ballot box in 2023.